Buy MM Forgings; target of Rs 530: ICICI Direct

ICICI Securities is bullish on MM Forgings recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 530 in its research report dated December 30, 2020.

December 30, 2020 / 04:32 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on MM Forgings


MM Forgings (MMF) is a forgings player (total capacity 1.1 lakh MT per annum, FY20 production at ~46,000 MT) serving domestic, US and European automotive industry - with CV, PV forming 75%, 18%, respectively, of FY20 sales and off-highway & others contributing the rest. India was ~45% of FY20 sales with exports at ~55% (mainly to Europe, US).


Outlook


We upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY. We have not included the financials of MMF subsidiary i.e. DVS Industries (FY20 sales, EBITDA, PAT at Rs 42, Rs 7, -Rs 4 crore) in our target price calculation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Securities #MM Forgings #Recommendations
first published: Dec 30, 2020 04:32 pm

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

