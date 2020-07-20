App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mishra Dhatu Nigam; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mishra Dhatu Nigam recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 260 in its research report dated July 08, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mishra Dhatu Nigam


Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) reported a subdued set of Q4FY20 numbers. Topline was at Rs 203.1 crore (down 39% YoY) while EBITDA was at Rs 50.1 crore (down 55% YoY). The EBITDA margin was at 24.6% compared to 32.9% in Q4FY19. PAT was at Rs 40.4 crore (down 50% YoY). In its provisional numbers declared in April 2020, Midhani had already indicated that Covid-19 lockdown has affected the final testing, certification and shipment during March 2020. In its provisional numbers itself, it had indicated that the topline for FY20 would remain flattish YoY, thereby implying a muted Q4FY20.For FY20, Midhani reported a topline of Rs 712.9 crore (flattish YoY), EBITDA of Rs 197.7 crore (up 8% YoY), EBITDA margin of 27.7% (25.8% in FY19) and PAT of Rs 159.7 crore (up 22% YoY).



Outlook


Despatch of finished materials has already started in May 2020. Backed by a strong order book position, we expect Midhani to report healthy performance, going forward. We value the stock at 22x FY22E EPS with a target price of Rs 260.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 01:17 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mishra Dhatu Nigam #Recommendations

