Buy Menon Bearings; target of Rs 105: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Menon Bearings

Menon bearings ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of auto components. The Company's products include bi-metal engine bearings; bushes and thrust washers for light and heavy automobile engines; two wheeler engines, and compressors for refrigerators, air conditioners and others. Its bearing products include bearings for connecting rods, bearings for crank shafts, flanged bearings and trimetal bearings. It offers truncated bushes for connecting rods; ball indented bushes; bushes for connecting rods; cam shafts; rock shafts, and rocker arms. Its thrust washers include washers with thrust face contours and ring type thrust washers. Its aluminum products include engine components, gear case covers, clutch assembly, cylinder heads for automobile engines, break parts, engine parts, portable tools and fuel pump parts. The Company exports its products to the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Mexico and Brazil, among others.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 105/- share an upside of 15% from current levels.