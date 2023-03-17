English
    Buy Mayur Uniquoters; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Mayur Uniquoters recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated March 16, 2023.

    March 17, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mayur Uniquoters

    Mayur Uniquoters (MUL) is a leading player in the technical textile domain, manufacturing synthetic leather for automotive, footwear & apparels etc. As of FY22, it clocked ₹657 crore as consolidated sales with EBITDA & EBITDA margins placed at ₹126 crore, 19.1% and PAT at ₹94.4 crore • It has debt free cash rich B/S with surplus cash of ~₹ 150 crore (FY22). In FY23, executed buyback @₹650/share for 6.25 lakh shares; ~₹40 crore.

    Outlook

    We retain BUY rating on the stock amidst proven capabilities in high end Auto OEM export market (with key clients being Mercedes Benz, BMW, among others) coupled with upbeat management commentary on growth as well as margin improvement over FY24E, FY25E. Introducing FY25E and rolling over our valuations, we now value MUL at Rs 580 i.e., 18x P/E (~1x PEG) on FY24E-25E avg. EPS of ₹32.1/share.

    first published: Mar 17, 2023 05:46 pm