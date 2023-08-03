English
    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 11,150: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,150 in its research report dated July 31, 2023.

    August 03, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki

    1QFY24 EBIT miss was led by high employee costs due to one-time retention payments and marketing spends on new launches (~80bp impact). Aided by new products, MSIL is expected to outperform underlying industry growth of 6-8% in FY24, resulting in market share gains and margin recovery. This should be further supported by easing supply challenges. We increase our FY24E EPS by 3% to factor in better ASPs and higher other income.

    However, we cut our FY25E EPS by 1%, as benefits of higher ASP and higher other income are more than offset by the SMG acquisition (assuming consideration of INR130b paid in cash). The stock trades at 25.8x/23.5x FY24E/FY25E consolidated EPS. Maintain BUY with a TP of INR11,150/share (premised on 25x Sep’25E consolidated EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

