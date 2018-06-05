App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra; target of Rs 1037: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1037 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M)* Q4FY18 EBITDA of ~INR20bn (up 61% YoY) beat our estimate by 6% led by gross margin beat (third consecutive quarter) and cost reduction initiatives. We maintain adequate levers exist to manage cost pressures in FY19. Uptick in economic activity and normal monsoon would drive demand across segments in FY19. Management guided for tractor industry growth of 8-10% for FY19, with an upside risk.

Outlook

We estimate core EPS CAGR of 23% over FY18-20, led by strong UVs (operating leverage). We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with SoTP-based TP of INR1,037 (14x FY20E core EPS, INR115 cash per share, INR309 for listed subsidiaries). At CMP, the stock trades at FY20E PER of 12.8x (ex. subsidiaries).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Mahindra & Mahindra #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

