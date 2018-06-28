App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1040: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1040 in its research report dated June 27, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


At the recent Farm Equipment Segment (FES) investor day, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) management: (1) shed light on its ambition in the global agri-machinery space; 2) made a commitment to improve EBIT margin of the global FES business from -1% to 5% over the medium term (this would add 3–5% to consolidated profit in our view); 3) indicated strong underlying demand in the domestic market with tractor penetration at only 40% of the peak potential of 16.2m tractors; and 4) showcased digitization initiatives to facilitate customer experience.

Outlook
The FES investor day along with Auto Day held earlier vindicates our thesis (Has its time come?) that M&M is on track to address the two key investor concerns — UV and profitability of subsidiaries. Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 28, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations

