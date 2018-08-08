Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1179: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mahanagar Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1179 in its research report dated August 01, 2018.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas
Healthy margins and volume traction drive earnings despite one off charges: Mahanagar Gas' (MGL's) reported Q1FY19 EBITDA and PAT at Rs2.0bn (PLe: Rs2.1bn; +4%YoY, +20%QoQ) and Rs1.28bn (PLe: Rs1.18bn; +3%YoY, 23%QoQ), respectively. The earnings surprise was due to higher than expectedQ1 gas sales volume of 11.9% YoY.
Outlook
We continue to like MGL's business given their dominating share in the growing markets of Mumbai and suburbs. Reiterate BUY.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.