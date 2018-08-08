Buy Mahanagar Gas; target of Rs 1179: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahanagar Gas

Healthy margins and volume traction drive earnings despite one off charges: Mahanagar Gas' (MGL's) reported Q1FY19 EBITDA and PAT at Rs2.0bn (PLe: Rs2.1bn; +4%YoY, +20%QoQ) and Rs1.28bn (PLe: Rs1.18bn; +3%YoY, 23%QoQ), respectively. The earnings surprise was due to higher than expectedQ1 gas sales volume of 11.9% YoY.

Outlook

We continue to like MGL's business given their dominating share in the growing markets of Mumbai and suburbs. Reiterate BUY.

