you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lumax Industries; target of Rs 2642: Chola Securities

Chola Securities is bullish on Lumax Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2642 in its research report dated 04 June 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Chola Securities's research report on Lumax Industries

Lumax Industries, part of DK Jain group, is the largest automotive lighting company in India. It manufactures Head lamps, Tail lamps, Sundry & Auxiliary lamps. Lumax has technological & financial collaboration with Stanley Electric of Japan. Stanley holds 37.5% in Lumax Industries and is its largest shareholder. Lumax provides high quality automotive lighting solutions for four wheelers, two wheelers, CVs & Tractors.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 23.1X/16.0x on FY19E/FY20E EPS, respectively. We arrive at a revised price target of INR 2,642 based on P/E of 19x FY20EPS and maintain a BUY rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 06:04 pm

tags #Buy #Chola Securities #Lumax Industries #Recommendations

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

