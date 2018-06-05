Buy Lumax Industries; target of Rs 2642: Chola Securities

Chola Securities is bullish on Lumax Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2642 in its research report dated 04 June 2018.
Chola Securities's research report on Lumax Industries
Lumax Industries, part of DK Jain group, is the largest automotive lighting company in India. It manufactures Head lamps, Tail lamps, Sundry & Auxiliary lamps. Lumax has technological & financial collaboration with Stanley Electric of Japan. Stanley holds 37.5% in Lumax Industries and is its largest shareholder. Lumax provides high quality automotive lighting solutions for four wheelers, two wheelers, CVs & Tractors.
Outlook
At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 23.1X/16.0x on FY19E/FY20E EPS, respectively. We arrive at a revised price target of INR 2,642 based on P/E of 19x FY20EPS and maintain a BUY rating on the stock.
