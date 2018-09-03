App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lumax Industries; target of Rs 2382: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch bullish on Lumax Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2382 in its research report dated August 31, 2018.

CD Equisearch's research report on Lumax Industries


Crisil expects Indian auto component production to expand 12-14% in FY19 on the back of product changes (shift towards higher electronic content) and emission and safety regulations. Pick up in rural demand and state pay commission payouts is expected to galvanize demand in two wheeler and PV segment. Demand for CV and tractors is forecast to remain buoyant owing to higher thrust of government on infrastructure and four successive years of good crops.


Outlook


We, therefore, assign ‘buy’ rating on stock with revised target of Rs 2382 (previous target: Rs 2602) based on 22x FY20e earnings (forward PEG: 1) over a period of 9-12 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2018 03:44 pm

tags #Buy #CD Equisearch #Lumax Industries #Recommendations

