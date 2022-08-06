English
    Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 90: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Lemon Tree Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated August 04, 2022.

    August 06, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels


    LEMONTRE posted robust revenue growth (up 4.2x YoY) in 1QFY23, led by strong demand on account of increased corporate travel and greater demand for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions). This led to ARR surpassing pre-COVID levels by 20%.



    Outlook


    We raise our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate by 4%/5% and maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR90.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:13 pm
