Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 115: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels

LEMONTRE posted a strong revenue growth of 2.1x YoY in 4QFY23 (up 43% from 4QFY20 levels), led by improvement in occupancy (up 6pp QoQ/12.6pp vs. 4QFY20). ARR remained stable sequentially (up 29% from 4QFY20 levels). RevPAR improved 11% QoQ to INR4,286. We maintain our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates and reiterate BUY on the stock.



Outlook

We maintain our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates and reiterate BUY on the stock with a TP of INR115 (valued at 16x FY25E EV/EBITDA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Lemon Tree Hotels - 02 -06 - 2023 - moti