    Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 115: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Lemon Tree Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated June 01, 2023.

    June 05, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels

    LEMONTRE posted a strong revenue growth of 2.1x YoY in 4QFY23 (up 43% from 4QFY20 levels), led by improvement in occupancy (up 6pp QoQ/12.6pp vs. 4QFY20). ARR remained stable sequentially (up 29% from 4QFY20 levels). RevPAR improved 11% QoQ to INR4,286. We maintain our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates and reiterate BUY on the stock.


    Outlook

    We maintain our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates and reiterate BUY on the stock with a TP of INR115 (valued at 16x FY25E EV/EBITDA).

    first published: Jun 5, 2023 01:46 pm