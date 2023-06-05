Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 115: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels
LEMONTRE posted a strong revenue growth of 2.1x YoY in 4QFY23 (up 43% from 4QFY20 levels), led by improvement in occupancy (up 6pp QoQ/12.6pp vs. 4QFY20). ARR remained stable sequentially (up 29% from 4QFY20 levels). RevPAR improved 11% QoQ to INR4,286. We maintain our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates and reiterate BUY on the stock.
Outlook
We maintain our FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates and reiterate BUY on the stock with a TP of INR115 (valued at 16x FY25E EV/EBITDA).
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.