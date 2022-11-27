English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Live: Day 9 - INTRAZON 3.0 India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 110: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Lemon Tree Hotels recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated November 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 27, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels


    LEMONTRE posted a robust revenue growth (up 2x YoY; 29% from 2QFY20 levels) in 2QFY23, led by increasing ARR (up 19% from 2QFY20 levels) and normalcy in the Hotel industry. Despite occupancy being lower by 8.6pp from 2QFY20 levels, RevPAR improved by 5% to INR3,255. We retain our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate and maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    We expect LEMONTRE to deliver a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 59%/97% over FY22-24 and RoE to improve to 13% by FY24. We retain our FY23/FY24 EBITDA estimate and maintain our Buy rating on the stock, with a FY24E SoTP-based TP of INR110.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Lemon Tree Hotels - 15 -11-2022 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Lemon Tree Hotels #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 27, 2022 07:38 pm