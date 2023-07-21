English
    Buy Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings; target of Rs 155: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated July 20, 2023.

    July 21, 2023
    Sharekhan's research report on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holdings

    LTFH’s legacy wholesale book has been running down faster, and a favourable cycle is helping its retail business to grow rapidly. The wholesale book declined by 65% y-o-y and 28% q-o-q due to a larger sell-down/prepayment. The retail book grew by 34% y-o-y/5% q-o-q. Share of retail assets rose to 82% of loan book vs. 75% q-o-q. The company is looking to run down a majority of the wholesale book by the end of FY2024E. Thus, the diminishing wholesale book will constrain net loan growth and RoE in FY2024; however, from FY2025, growth in retail franchise would uplift loan growth and RoE.

    Outlook

    We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 155. At the CMP, the stock trades at 1.4x/1.2x its FY2024E/FY2025E BV.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 21, 2023

