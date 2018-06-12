App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 385: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on KNR Constructions recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 385 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on KNR Constructions


KNR Constructions (KNR) posted robust Q4FY18 performance with revenue jumping 30% YoY and EBITDA margin rising ~440bps YoY to 19.3% due to revision of cost estimates with certain projects nearing completion; this, along with Sec 80 (IA) tax benefits, led to PAT surging 52% YoY. Over past quarter, KNR has won five HAM projects with EPC cost of ~INR39.8bn; this has boosted order book to ~INR63bn (3.3x TTM revenue), improving revenue visibility.


Outlook


We remain sanguine about KNR’s prospects on robust bid pipeline and its strong execution capabilities. Maintain ‘BUY’ with SoTP-based target price of INR385.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 12, 2018 02:44 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #KNR Constructions #Recommendations

