Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 60: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi recommended hold rating on Karnataka Bank with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated July 13, 2020.

Anand Rathi 's research report on Karnataka Bank


Higher Treasury income and lower opex cost led to a sharp, ~93% y/y, PPOP growth for Karnataka Bank. Asset quality and PCR improved. With half the bank’s portfolio under moratorium, asset quality may come under stress once the moratorium is lifted keeping FY21 earnings muted.



Outlook


With the expected pick-up in earnings in FY22 and limited downside from current levels, we maintain a Buy, at a TP of `60 valuing it at 0.3x P/ABV on its FY22e book.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Hold #Karnataka Bank #Recommendations

