Buy Karnataka Bank; target of Rs 60: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Karnataka Bank

Higher Treasury income and lower opex cost led to a sharp, ~93% y/y, PPOP growth for Karnataka Bank. Asset quality and PCR improved. With half the bank’s portfolio under moratorium, asset quality may come under stress once the moratorium is lifted keeping FY21 earnings muted.

Outlook

With the expected pick-up in earnings in FY22 and limited downside from current levels, we maintain a Buy, at a TP of `60 valuing it at 0.3x P/ABV on its FY22e book.







