Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 695: Sharekhan

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

Q4FY2023 standalone performance a mixed bag; wherein revenue growth was strong; however, OPM and net profit were below estimates. The management has ambitious revenue growth target of over 25% for FY24/FY25 and expects PBT margin of 4.5-5% in FY24. Highest-ever annual order inflows of Rs. 25,241 crore led to an all-time high order book of Rs. 45,918 crore with additional L1 orders of Rs.4,000 crore. Performance is expected to improve driven by a robust order book and tender pipeline, merger synergies, subsiding cost headwinds. Monetization of non-core assets and reduction in promoter’s pledge could be key re-rating catalysts.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 695, as stock is attractively valued at ~12/~9x FY24/25E PER and optimistic outlook on execution and margins.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Kalpataru Power Transmission - 11 -05 - 2023 - khan