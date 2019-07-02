Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 620: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission

KPTL sees healthy visibility of order intake for FY2020E and retains its revenue and OPM guidance for FY2020E. Divestment of four transmission assets in this fiscal year is likely to de-leverage the balance sheet and free up equity for further investments. We expect revenue/net profit to report a CAGR of 16.5%/21.7% over FY2019-FY2021E because of strong order backlog, healthy order intake and smooth execution.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) with a revised PT of Rs. 620, increasing our valuation multiple for the core business due to a positive business outlook.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.