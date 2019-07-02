App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission; target of Rs 620: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated June 25, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


KPTL sees healthy visibility of order intake for FY2020E and retains its revenue and OPM guidance for FY2020E. Divestment of four transmission assets in this fiscal year is likely to de-leverage the balance sheet and free up equity for further investments. We expect revenue/net profit to report a CAGR of 16.5%/21.7% over FY2019-FY2021E because of strong order backlog, healthy order intake and smooth execution.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) with a revised PT of Rs. 620, increasing our valuation multiple for the core business due to a positive business outlook.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 2, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #Buy #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Recommendations #Sharekhan

