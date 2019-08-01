Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission target of Rs 590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission
Healthy operational performance led by strong execution with a 25% y-o-y growth in revenue was offset by an increase in below-operating line items that curbed net profit growth to 13.5% y-o-y. KPTL maintained guidance for order intake at Rs. 10,000 crore, revenue growth at 15-20% y-o-y and OPM at ~11%. Divestment of three transmission assets will de-leverage balance sheet, boost working capital management and capex for future growth.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 590, as we have lowered net earnings estimates for FY2020-FY2021.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.