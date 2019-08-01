App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission target of Rs 590: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


Healthy operational performance led by strong execution with a 25% y-o-y growth in revenue was offset by an increase in below-operating line items that curbed net profit growth to 13.5% y-o-y. KPTL maintained guidance for order intake at Rs. 10,000 crore, revenue growth at 15-20% y-o-y and OPM at ~11%. Divestment of three transmission assets will de-leverage balance sheet, boost working capital management and capex for future growth.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 590, as we have lowered net earnings estimates for FY2020-FY2021.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Recommendations #Sharekhan

