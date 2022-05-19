English
    Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission: target of Rs 398: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Kalpataru Power Transmission has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 398 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Kalpataru Power Transmission


    Q4FY2022 standalone performance numbers were largely affected by continuation of delayed T&D dispatches and lower order intake during H1FY2022. OPM remained under pressure owing to raw material inflation and higher freight costs. Order inflows for Q4FY22 were healthy at Rs. 4,598 crore (L1 of Rs. 1,500 crore) and Rs. 8,159 crore for FY22 (including LMG & Fasttel). Management guided for consolidated order inflows of ~Rs. 22,000 crore for FY23 with equal contribution from KPTL and JMC. JMC positively surprised on execution. The management expects 15-20% y-o-y (conservatively) growth in JMC’s revenues for FY2023 and OPM to be at ~9%.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) with a revised PT of Rs. 398, factoring downward revision in standalone estimates and lower valuation of JMC Projects.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




