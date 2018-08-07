App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy JK Cements; target of Rs 901: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on JK Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 901 in its research report dated August 02, 2018.

Broker Research
 
 
Cholamandalam Securities' research report on JK Cements


JKCE posted revenue growth of 7% YoY (-15% QoQ) to INR 11.2bn, led by 9% YoY volume growth in grey cement. Drop in realization in grey cement, limited the growth of JKCE’s revenue. Grey cement realisation for 1QFY19 stood at INR 3,799 down by 4.7% YoY (-2.23% QoQ). Company's white cement (including wall putty) segment volume grew by 7.7% YoY to 0.28 mn ton. White cement realization was up by 7.2% YoY to INR 11,689. Power & fuel costs increased by 37% YoY to INR 2.5bn (Power cost/ton increased by 26% YoY to INR 1,062 due to surge in pet coke prices). Freight costs during 1QFY19 grew by 13.5% YoY to INR 2.6bn , freight cost/ton grew by 4% YoY to INR 1,139.


Outlook


JKCE stock has corrected by ~23% in the last quarter. Increased capacity coupled with higher capacity utilization (due to expected improvement in Industry’s demand-supply dynamics mainly led by increase in infrastructure spending and affordable housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna) augurs well for JKCE going ahead. At CMP, the stock trades at EV/EBITDA 10.2X and 8.4X FY19E & 20E respectively. We maintain BUY rating on the stock, with a revised target price of INR 901 assigning a multiple of 9X on EV/EBITDA of FY20E.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 04:53 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #JK Cements #Recommendations

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

