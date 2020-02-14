App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ITD Cementation; target of Rs 80: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ITD Cementation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated February 12, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on ITD Cementation


3QFY20 weak operating performance: ITD delivered Rev/EBIDTA/APAT miss of 2/11/49%. Subsidiaries reported Rev/EBIDTA/PBT loss of Rs 1.9bn/87mn/45mn. Muted execution was on account of Rs 60bn of new order wins still in initial stages of mobilization. Fixed costs absorption on weak revenue base impacted profitability. Robust order wins/backlog sets base for strong execution: ITD has won new orders worth Rs 56bn (9MFY20) taking total order book to Rs 126bn. Bid pipeline is strong at Rs 120bn with 50%+ marine projects up for grabs. ITD expects Rs 60bn of new wins to move into execution over next 6months, with revenue run rate hitting Rs 10bn/qtr from 2QFY21. ITD indicated that execution pick may result in Rs 40bn+ FY20 rev. EBIDTA margins may remain 10%+. This shall augur well for re-rating. Net debt reduces Rs 200mn QoQ, NWC days increase to 115: ITD’s consolidated net debt decreased Rs 200mn QoQ to Rs 4.4bn. About Rs 2.3bn of the debt is related to the Bengaluru elevated metro project. This project is expected to be completed by Jul/Dec-20E and WC debt will gradually unwind. Increase in urban Infra share in order book has resulted in NWC days increasing to 115 vs. historical average of 45-50. Consolidated net D/E stands at 0.5x.


Outlook


ITD’s 3Q/9MFY20 order inflows have been robust at Rs 26/56bn ex Rs 3.5bn L1. Kolkata HC has given green signal to stuck Kolkata metro and ITD maintains no write offs in this project. We maintain BUY on ITD with TP of Rs 80/sh (12x Mar-21E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 14, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #ITD Cementation #Recommendations

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.