Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ISGEC Heavy Engineering: target of Rs 350: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on ISGEC Heavy Engineering recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on ISGEC Heavy Engineering


ISGEC Heavy Engineering is currently at an inflection point in terms of transition towards higher proportion of turnkey contracts and execution of projects in diversified segments like emission control, factory construction, coal handling etc, which are relatively new segments for the company. The working capital intensity is likely to increase in the near term due to change in mix towards EPC and FGD; however, we believe, the company has strong balance sheet to manage the same. Delay in the sale of the Philippines factory and high remuneration by promoters (~11% of PBT) are certain risks keeping the valuation at lower levels.


Outlook


Given the healthy growth and order intake outlook, we maintain our BUY rating with a revised SoTP-based target price of Rs350 vs Rs330, previously.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 4, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #ISGEC Heavy Engineering #Recommendations

