English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 675: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Inox Leisure recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 675 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 25, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Inox Leisure


    Inox Leisure is the second largest player in terms of multiplex screen count in India. Currently, the company operates 695 screens in 165 cinemas in 74 cities in India with an aggregate seating capacity of ~1.57 lakhs seats. It is the only national multiplex, which enjoys a net debt free balance sheet.



    Outlook


    We maintain BUY rating on the company. Near term triggers include content performance recovery amid strong line up and merger consummation. We value Inox at Rs 675 i.e. 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Inox Leisure - 211022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #INOX Leisure #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.