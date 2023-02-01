English
    Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 620: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Inox Leisure recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

    February 01, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Inox Leisure

    Inox Leisure is the second largest player in terms of multiplex screen count in India. Currently, the company operates 722 screens in 170 cinemas in 74 cities in India with an aggregate seating capacity of ~1.6 lakhs seats. It is the only national multiplex, which enjoys a net debt free balance sheet.


    Outlook

    We maintain BUY rating on the company given the medium-term trigger of synergy (scale led benefits) post-merger and . content recovery. We value Inox at Rs 620 i.e., 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA