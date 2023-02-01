Buy Inox Leisure; target of Rs 620: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Inox Leisure

Inox Leisure is the second largest player in terms of multiplex screen count in India. Currently, the company operates 722 screens in 170 cinemas in 74 cities in India with an aggregate seating capacity of ~1.6 lakhs seats. It is the only national multiplex, which enjoys a net debt free balance sheet.



Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the company given the medium-term trigger of synergy (scale led benefits) post-merger and . content recovery. We value Inox at Rs 620 i.e., 15x FY24E EV/EBITDA

