Buy Infosys with near term target of Rs 840: Shailendra Kumar

Narnolia Financial Advisors

After a long time Infosys management issue looks sorted out. Focus is all on volume growth. Infosys signed USD 1.1 billion TCV of deals recently and cited a strong pipeline, deals and digital to drive growth ahead.

Digital is growing strong at 8 percent QoQ CC (28 percent of revenue) and now even financial service is expected to improve from Q2 onward. Our near term target is Rs 840.

