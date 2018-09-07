App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys with near term target of Rs 840: Shailendra Kumar

Digital is growing strong at 8 percent QoQ CC (28 percent of revenue) and now even financial service is expected to improve from Q2 onward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shailendra Kumar

Narnolia Financial Advisors

After a long time Infosys management issue looks sorted out. Focus is all on volume growth. Infosys signed USD 1.1 billion TCV of deals recently and cited a strong pipeline, deals and digital to drive growth ahead.

Digital is growing strong at 8 percent QoQ CC (28 percent of revenue) and now even financial service is expected to improve from Q2 onward. Our near term target is Rs 840.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 11:11 am

