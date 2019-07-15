App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 840: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 840 in its research report dated July 12, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


Revenue in-line for the quarter, with acceleration in y-o-y growth (12.4%) in constant currency (CC) terms. EBIT margin declines on a q-o-q basis to 20.5%, above our estimates, owing to rupee appreciation and wage revision. Raised revenue growth guidance to 8.5-10.0% in CC from 7.5-9.5% earlier, better-than our expectation of keeping guidance flat.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Infosys with an unchanged price target of Rs. 840.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 15, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan

