Buy Infosys; target of Rs 840: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Infosys

Revenue in-line for the quarter, with acceleration in y-o-y growth (12.4%) in constant currency (CC) terms. EBIT margin declines on a q-o-q basis to 20.5%, above our estimates, owing to rupee appreciation and wage revision. Raised revenue growth guidance to 8.5-10.0% in CC from 7.5-9.5% earlier, better-than our expectation of keeping guidance flat.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on Infosys with an unchanged price target of Rs. 840.

