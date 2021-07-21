Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1797: Geojit
Geojit is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1797 in its research report dated July 19, 2021.
Broker Research
July 21, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
Geojit's research report on Infosys
Infosys Limited provides IT consulting and software services, including e-business, program management and supply chain solutions. The Group’s services include application development, product co-development, and system implementation and system engineering. Infosys targets businesses specializing in the insurance, banking, tele communication and manufacturing sectors.
Outlook
Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 1,797 based on 30x FY23E adj. EPS.
