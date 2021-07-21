MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1797: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1797 in its research report dated July 19, 2021.

Broker Research
July 21, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Infosys


Infosys Limited provides IT consulting and software services, including e-business, program management and supply chain solutions. The Group’s services include application development, product co-development, and system implementation and system engineering. Infosys targets businesses specializing in the insurance, banking, tele communication and manufacturing sectors.



Outlook


Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 1,797 based on 30x FY23E adj. EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Jul 21, 2021 12:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | COVID-19: Know how to secure your children’s future

Simply Save | COVID-19: Know how to secure your children’s future

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.