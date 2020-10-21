172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-infosys-target-of-rs-1319-geojit-5990491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1319: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1319 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Geojit's research report on Infosys


Infosys Limited provides IT consulting and software services, including e-business, program management and supply chain solutions. The Group's services include application development, product co-development, and system implementation and system engineering. Infosys targets businesses specializing in the insurance, banking, telecommunication and manufacturing sectors.


Outlook


In the new-normal WFH scenario, Infosys is leading from the front in adopting technologies to ensure seamless connectivity to both its employees, and clients. We remain bullish on INFY's growth story and retain our BUY with a revised TP of Rs. 1,319 based on 26x FY22E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #Buy #Geojit #Infosys #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.