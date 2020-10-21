Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1319: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Infosys

Infosys Limited provides IT consulting and software services, including e-business, program management and supply chain solutions. The Group's services include application development, product co-development, and system implementation and system engineering. Infosys targets businesses specializing in the insurance, banking, telecommunication and manufacturing sectors.

Outlook

In the new-normal WFH scenario, Infosys is leading from the front in adopting technologies to ensure seamless connectivity to both its employees, and clients. We remain bullish on INFY's growth story and retain our BUY with a revised TP of Rs. 1,319 based on 26x FY22E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.