you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2248: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2248 in its research report dated July 10, 2018.

Anand Rathi's research report on IndusInd Bank

Strong traction in IIB’s balance sheet continues. We note better headline asset quality parameters and are sanguine about its loan-growth prospects over FY19-20. The strategic BHAFIN deal would be synergistic in the medium term. We maintain our Buy recommendation.

Outlook

Our Jul’19 target of `2,248 is based on the two-stage DDM model. This implies a ~4.15x P/ABV multiple on its FY20e book. Risks: Lumpy slippages from the corporate book; any significant negative surprises on asset quality from the microfinance book, post-merger.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 13, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations

