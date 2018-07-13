Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 2248: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on IndusInd Bank

Strong traction in IIB’s balance sheet continues. We note better headline asset quality parameters and are sanguine about its loan-growth prospects over FY19-20. The strategic BHAFIN deal would be synergistic in the medium term. We maintain our Buy recommendation.

Outlook

Our Jul’19 target of `2,248 is based on the two-stage DDM model. This implies a ~4.15x P/ABV multiple on its FY20e book. Risks: Lumpy slippages from the corporate book; any significant negative surprises on asset quality from the microfinance book, post-merger.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.