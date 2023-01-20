English
    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1450: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on IndusInd Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1450 in its research report dated January 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 20, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank


    IndusInd Bank is a Hinduja group promoted newer age private sector bank and is the fifth largest private bank in India. Vehicle finance forms around 26% of overall loans • Strong pan-India presence with 2384 branches as on December 2022.



    Outlook


    Thus, we retain our BUY rating on the stock. Rolling to FY25E, we value the bank at ~1.6x FY25E ABV and maintain our target price at Rs 1450 per share.


    IndusInd Bank ( - 20 -01-2023 - icici

    Broker Research
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 05:55 pm