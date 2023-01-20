Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1450: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank is a Hinduja group promoted newer age private sector bank and is the fifth largest private bank in India. Vehicle finance forms around 26% of overall loans • Strong pan-India presence with 2384 branches as on December 2022.
Outlook
Thus, we retain our BUY rating on the stock. Rolling to FY25E, we value the bank at ~1.6x FY25E ABV and maintain our target price at Rs 1450 per share.
