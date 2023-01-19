English
    Buy IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1408: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1408 in its research report dated January 18, 2023.

    January 19, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on IndusInd Bank


    Indusind Bank’s Q3 FY23 profitability improved, with a 1.86% RoA (up 8bps q/q) and stable asset quality. Key positives were 1) strong disbursements in the VF book, 2) strong retail deposit growth, 3) sturdy balance sheet with 70% coverage and a Rs21.9bn provision buffer (0.8% of loans) and 4) strong liquidity and capitalisation. With credit growth expected to be strong and moderating credit costs, earnings are expected to be robust.



    Outlook


    We maintain our positive view on the bank with a TP of Rs1,408, valuing it at 1.6x P/ABV on its FY25e book.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 19, 2023 05:09 pm