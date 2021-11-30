Buy IndusInd Bank: target of Rs 1340: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank’s promoters may look forward to increase its stake to 26% from currently at 16.54% (as September 2021). The bank continued its Digital 2.0 strategy and Q2 witnessed launch of new initiatives. Management is confident of clocking a 16-18% loan growth as the COVID-19 scenario normalises.



Outlook

Bank trades at 1.4x/1.3x/1.1x its FY2022E/FY2023E/FY2024 book value, which is reasonable. We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT ofRs. 1,340.

