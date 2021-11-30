MARKET NEWS

English
Buy IndusInd Bank: target of Rs 1340: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on IndusInd Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1340 in its research report dated November 29, 2021.

Sharekhan's research report on IndusInd Bank


IndusInd Bank’s promoters may look forward to increase its stake to 26% from currently at 16.54% (as September 2021). The bank continued its Digital 2.0 strategy and Q2 witnessed launch of new initiatives. Management is confident of clocking a 16-18% loan growth as the COVID-19 scenario normalises.



Outlook


Bank trades at 1.4x/1.3x/1.1x its FY2022E/FY2023E/FY2024 book value, which is reasonable. We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT ofRs. 1,340.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 30, 2021 04:47 pm

