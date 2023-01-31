English
    Budget 2023

    Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 570: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 570 in its research report dated January 28, 2023.

    January 31, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Indraprastha Gas

    Indraprastha Gas was hit by lower CNG volume growth in Q3 due to higher gas prices. The gross margin was hit by higher APM gas prices, which the company was unable to pass on to maintain volumes. The company was expecting the Kirit Parikh Committee to reduce APM gas prices; this did not come through. It hiked prices in Oct’22 (from Rs75.61 kg to Rs78.61) and in Dec’22 (to Rs79.56), which, with falling crude and spot LNG prices, would improve spreads in Q4.


    Outlook

    We retain a Buy rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 570, at 18x FY25e EPS.