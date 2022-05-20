English
    Buy Indraprastha Gas; target of Rs 450: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Indraprastha Gas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Indraprastha Gas


    IGL has faced multiple headwinds, including rising APM gas prices and shortfall, which led to margin concerns. Aggressive RSP hikes, in response, have led to worries about CNG economics and demand outlook amid EV-led developments in Delhi. Q4FY22 results were largely stable with 14% yoy volume growth, despite a ~Rs15/kg CNG RSP hike since Oct’21 and omicron. EBITDA/scm also held up at Rs7.2. Management’s guidance of a 3-year volume CAGR of 13% and Rs7-8/scm EBITDA is also reassuring. The newly launched guidelines and pooled gas raise commodity risks in sourcing, though our bear case of sourced gas linked 100% to oil (term LNG) implies 30% CNG savings to petrol. Diesel usage is already restricted in NCR. We believe a viable case for CNG exists.



    Outlook


    We retain our FY23E/FY24E EPS but lower our long term volumes and terminal growth rate in DCF, and raise CoE. We cut the TP by 30% to Rs450/sh, but maintain Buy. Correction in global gas prices (crude being stable) and volume strength are upside risks.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    first published: May 20, 2022 08:10 pm
