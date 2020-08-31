Buy Indian Energy Exchange ; target of Rs 250: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Indian Energy Exchange

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) is an electricity exchange that offers a transparent and efficient platform for the Short-Term (ST) trading of power. Over the past decade (FY11–20), volumes on IEX have jumped >4x. With new product launches, a continued oversupplied market, and IEX’s competitive positioning, we expect volumes/PAT for IEX to increase at a 20%/19% CAGR over FY21–23.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on IEX with a Buy rating, at TP of INR250/sh based on 30x Sep’22 EPS.

