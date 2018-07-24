Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance, target Rs 1,280: Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

Indiabulls Housing Finance witnessed a strong rebound, after retesting its support zone of 100 EMA on the weekly chart around Rs 1100. It has retraced marginally of late, offering a fresh buying opportunity.

Traders should use this phase to gradually accumulate in the range of Rs 1190-1200. It closed at Rs 1197.15 on July 23, 2018.

