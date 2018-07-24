App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance, target Rs 1,280: Jayant Manglik

Traders should use this phase to gradually accumulate in the range of Rs 1190-1200

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jayant Manglik

Religare Broking

Indiabulls Housing Finance witnessed a strong rebound, after retesting its support zone of 100 EMA on the weekly chart around Rs 1100. It has retraced marginally of late, offering a fresh buying opportunity.

Traders should use this phase to gradually accumulate in the range of Rs 1190-1200. It closed at Rs 1197.15 on July 23, 2018.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 12:13 pm

