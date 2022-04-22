English
    Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance; target of Rs 1612: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on ICICI Lombard General Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1612 in its research report date April 21, 2022.

    April 22, 2022 / 11:06 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on ICICI Lombard General Insurance


    Net premiums earned: Net premiums earned remained broadly flat QoQ, where Crop and Motor segments have acted as a drag Loss ratios: Overall loss ratio has deteriorated by 240 bps QoQ to 72%, with all segments except Fire and Engineering evolving negatively on sequential basis Expense control: Expense ratio was flat QoQ at 31.5% where opex rose just 0.2% QoQ but commissions fell by -21% QoQ.



    Outlook


    We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on ICICIGI with a revised price target of Rs 1612: We value ICICIGI at 36x FY23 P/E for an FY21-24E EPS CAGR of 17%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: Apr 22, 2022 11:06 pm
