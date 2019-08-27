App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation; target of Rs 2500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Housing Development Finance Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated August 26, 2019.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation


We believe HDFC will benefit from the slew of measures taken by the government and the regulator, presenting it with an opportunity to optimize its cost of funds. Expect its market leadership to sustain, helped by pricing advantage and as HDFC capitalizes on the reduced competitive pressure. We believe the outlook for HDFC has improved, which provides growth momentum with the potential of margin expansion.


Outlook


We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,500.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #Buy #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.