Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation; target of Rs 2500: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation

We believe HDFC will benefit from the slew of measures taken by the government and the regulator, presenting it with an opportunity to optimize its cost of funds. Expect its market leadership to sustain, helped by pricing advantage and as HDFC capitalizes on the reduced competitive pressure. We believe the outlook for HDFC has improved, which provides growth momentum with the potential of margin expansion.

Outlook

We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,500.

