    Buy Hindustan Aeronautics; target of Rs 3300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Hindustan Aeronautics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3300 in its research report dated November 16, 2022.

    November 30, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hindustan Aeronautics


    Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), the largest defence PSU in India, is engaged in design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures • The company has delivered revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR of 7.4%, 12% and 26.5%, respectively, in FY18-22. In FY22, repair & overhaul contributed ~64% to total revenues while manufacturing contributed~30%,


    Outlook


    We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value HAL at Rs 3300 i.e. 20x PE on FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

