App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Himadri Speciality Chemical; target of Rs 165: KR Choksey

KR Choksey bullish on Himadri Speciality Chemical has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated August 16, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on Himadri Speciality Chemical


The Company reported net sales at INR 6047 mn as against our estimates of INR 5733 mn; which grew by 34% YoY and 10% QoQ. Better realizations under Specialty Carbon Black (SCB) segment and Coal Tar Pitch (CTP) segments combined with healthy volumes aided the top line growth for the company. EBIDTA (excl. FX losses) stood at INR 1408 mn (+40% YoY; 11% QoQ). EBITDA/ton surged to INR 14,190/ton (+33% YoY; +9% QoQ). OPM came in at 23% in line with our estimates of 22.4% on the back of lower other expenses. PAT stood at INR 767 mn as against our estimates INR 748 mn (+53% YoY; +8% QoQ) with NPM at 12.7% mainly due to sustained finance costs.


Outlook


The Company trades at an EV/EBITDA of 14x. We value the company at an EV/EBITDA of 12x (implied P/E of 19x) thereby arriving at a target price of INR 165/share resulting in an upside of 20% from CMP of INR 137. We have “BUY” rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #Buy #Himadri Speciality Chemical #KR Choksey #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.