you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HIL; target of Rs 2763: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on HIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2763 in its research report dated October 30, 2018.

Anand Rathi's research report on HIL


Its sharper focus on cost optimisation, solution-centric approach and ramped-up pipe capacities led HIL to report a good performance. Its strong brand, optimised working capital, Parador acquisition and leading position in asbestos-based roofing and AAC blocks are other positives. We retain our Buy recommendation.


Outlook


We believe that HIL, with its leading position, expansion in a high-growth market and its better operating performance, will post a sturdy performance. We, therefore, retain our Buy rating, with a target of `2,763 at a 15x PE on FY20e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:47 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #HIL #Recommendations

