Buy HIL; target of Rs 2763: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on HIL

Its sharper focus on cost optimisation, solution-centric approach and ramped-up pipe capacities led HIL to report a good performance. Its strong brand, optimised working capital, Parador acquisition and leading position in asbestos-based roofing and AAC blocks are other positives. We retain our Buy recommendation.

Outlook

We believe that HIL, with its leading position, expansion in a high-growth market and its better operating performance, will post a sturdy performance. We, therefore, retain our Buy rating, with a target of `2,763 at a 15x PE on FY20e.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.