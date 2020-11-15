PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HG Infra; target of Rs 380: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on HG Infra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 380 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on HG Infra


HGInfra reported revenue atRs 4.7bn, 15.4% ahead ofour estimate.Execution efficiency has improved to pre-COVID levels now. While HG did not secure any orders during 1HFY21, it aims to win Rs 30-40bn during FY21. Order backlog is robust at Rs 64.4bn (3.2x FY20 Rev). Standalone net debt reduced to Rs 1.7bn from Rs 2.7bn on Sep-20 as working capital debt normalised to Rs 0.8bn.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on HG with SOTP based TP of Rs 380/Sh, valuing the EPC business at 10x Sep-22E EPS. Key risks: (1) Slowdown in NHAI ordering and,(2) delaysin receipt of pending duesfrom the Rajasthan project.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:08 pm

