Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 231: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Heidelberg Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 231 in its research report dated July 27, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Anand Rathi 's research report on Heidelberg Cement


On its Q1 FY21 sales volumes dropping 32% y/y, Heidelberg’s revenue/ EBITDA/PAT fell 30%/29%/38% y/y. EBITDA/ton rose 4% y/y to `1,247, however, on firm realisations and cost optimisation. The net debt-free balance sheet continues, and negative working capital. Management’s focus remains on greater cost efficiencies and it talked about continuing to look at greenfield expansions. We retain our Buy recommendation, with a higher target of `231 (earlier `207).



Outlook


On 30th Jun’20, it had a net cash balance of `1.6bn. Management said it would look at greenfield expansions. Regulatory hiccups (maximum promoter shareholding and mine transfer) have postponed the Zuari merger. With no major capex announced, we expect net D/E of -0.3x in FY22 (vs. 0x in FY20). We retain our Buy rating, at a higher target of `231 (9x FY22e EV/EBITDA).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 05:43 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Heidelberg Cement #Recommendations

