Buy Heidelberg Cement; target of Rs 207: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Heidelberg Cement

On the firm pricing environment and efficient cost-optimisation, despite a 10% volume loss, Heidelberg’s EBITDA and PAT grew ~9% each whereas revenue dipped ~4.7% y/y. Through debottlenecking, it expanded capacity to 6.26m tons in Q4. Its strong net-debt-free balance sheet, prudent working-capital control and strong operating-efficiency will continue to augur well.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation, with a higher target of `207 (earlier `200).







