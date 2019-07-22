App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2700: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2700 in its research report dated July 22, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFCB earnings at Rs55.7bn were lower than estimates (PLe:Rs58.6bn) as strong core operating performance was utilized by the bank to undertake much higher conservative provisioning on many segments and sectors of the loan book. Business growth was slower both from retail & wholesale with some segments slowed cautiously, while some on back of slowing economy. Bank continues to deliver on most of its core operating metrics with well managed portfolio mix. With 20% CAGR earnings, 20% constant dividend payout (250% of FV special dividend announced as well) and 17% ROEs remains torch bearer for the industry and hence HDFCB remains our most preferred pick in banking universe.


Outlook


Retain BUY with TP of Rs2,700 (unchanged) based on 3.9x Mar-21 ABV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

