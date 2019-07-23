App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2683: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on HDFC Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2683 in its research report dated July 22, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on HDFC Bank


Advances grew 17.1% YoY (+1.3% QoQ) in line with our expectations. Vehicle loans increased just 8.3% YoY due to low auto sales volumes. NII at INR 13,294 Cr. is up 22.9% YoY/ (+1.6% QoQ). NIMs estimated at 4.42% have expanded by 22 bps YoY/ (down 11 bps sequentially) while Non-Interest Income was 2% higher on sequential basis (+30.2% YoY). Deposit mobilization was however buoyant with growth of 18.5% YoY/3.4% QoQ. CASA at 39.7% has declined 267 bps sequentially (down 199 bps YoY). Overall, C/D ratio has improved to 86.9% in Q1FY20. PPOP at INR 11,147 Cr. increased by 28.9% YoY/2.8% QoQ on back of NIM expansion and control over operating expenses. C/I ratio improved to 39% in Q1FY20 (vs. 40.9% same quarter last year and 39.6% in Q4FY19). Overall, the bank has posted a steady balance sheet growth with slight deterioration in their asset quality metrics. Board declared a special interim dividend of INR 5.0 per share to commemorate 25 years of bank operations.


Outlook


HDFC Bank shares are currently trading at a P/B multiple of 3.8x/3.4x on adj: FY20E/FY21E book value and we expect the premium valuation of the bank to continue on back of its high ROE, industry leading asset quality metrics and expanding retail franchisee which supports high margin lending opportunities along with benefits of low funding costs. We apply a P/B multiple of 4.5x to the FY20 adj. BVPS of INR 593 to arrive at a target price of INR 2,683 per share, an upside of 16.8% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate our “Buy” rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 01:01 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Bank #KR Choksey #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.