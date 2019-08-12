Buy HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1250: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies

Revenue beats, while EBIT margin came at 17.1%, down 180 BPS q-o-q, below our estimates. Despite delay in closure in IBM deal, the company retained its revenue growth guidance for FY2020E; expect acceleration in organic growth. Strong revenue growth and reasonable valuation makes HCL Tech an attractive investment.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,250.

