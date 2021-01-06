MARKET NEWS

Buy HCL Technologies: target of Rs 1200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on HCL Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated January 05, 2020.

January 06, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on HCL Technologies


COVID-19 has catalysed demand for cloud transformation, intelligent workspaces and cybersecurity, which present huge opportunities. USD revenue growth seen at 3.1% q-o-q and 2.7% q-o-q in constant currency terms in Q3FY2021, ahead of its growth guidance of 1.5-2.5%; margins to decline 40 bps q-o-q on partial wage revisions. Strong order bookings, healthy deal pipeline and consolidation opportunities in both IMS and application modernisation would drive growth going ahead.


Outlook


We maintain a Buy on HCL Technologies with a revised PT of Rs. 1200 as stock trades at a discount to Wipro despite a better growth profile in past few years.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 6, 2021 03:14 pm

