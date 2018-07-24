App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Havells India; target of Rs 640: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Havells India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Havells India


Havells India (HAVL) began FY19 with a bang—robust spurt across segments driving PAT beat versus consensus: Key highlights: a) strong growth in switchgears and cable & wires on a low base; b) sharpened management focus leading to ECD and Lloyd clocking better-than-expected numbers; and c) improvement in profitability due to multiple factors—better pricing in AC & switchgears and strong spurt in premium fans.


Outlook


We retain HAVL as our top pick given: i) 96% market coverage; ii) strong focus on premium segments; and iii) reasonable upside from the Lloyd business over the medium to long term—early benefits apparent. Maintain ‘BUY’ with INR640 TP (maintaining 18% premium to sector).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:57 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Havells India #Recommendations

